As Title 42 Expires, Gov. Hochul Issues Executive Order Providing State and Municipalities with Greater Flexibility to Support Expected Arrivals of Asylum Seekers in New York

New Executive Order Will Boost Support for Asylum Seekers By Expanding State and Municipal Procurement Capabilities and Increasing Capacity of National Guard to Provide Logistical Support

Order Will Allow State To Rapidly Deploy More Than $1 Billion to Support New York City’s Aid Efforts Included In FY24 State Budget

ALBANY, NY – May 9, 2023 – Governor Kathy Hochul today issued an Executive Order to help provide aid to asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York as federal Title 42 immigration policy is set to expire on May 11. The Executive Order will provide the State with greater flexibility to procure the resources necessary for municipalities to support asylum seekers while also allowing the State to increase the number of National Guard service members providing logistical and operational support.

“For more than a year, we have been working closely with Mayor Adams to provide support and advocate for federal resources to address the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation”

A copy of the Executive Order is available here.

Executive Order 28 allows the State and localities to quickly respond to the anticipated arrivals of asylum seekers. It will allow New York State to mobilize an additional 500 members of the National Guard, who are currently providing logistical and operational support at the Port Authority and shelter sites, bringing the total mobilization to approximately 1,500 service members. It will also allow the State and localities to quickly purchase necessary supplies and resources, including food and equipment.

Governor Hochul worked with the legislature to secure more than $1 billion in funding to help New York City support asylum seekers in the FY24 Budget, and the new Executive Order will allow State and municipal officials to quickly mobilize these resources to address large numbers of asylum seekers expected to arrive after Title 42 expires. This includes $741 million for shelter costs, $162 million to support the ongoing National Guard presence, $137 million in health care through NYC Care, $26 million in public assistance, $25 million for the voluntary relocation of families to permanent housing and an additional $5 million for enhanced support through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and $10 million for legal assistance through the Office of New Americans.

Governor Hochul has consistently pushed for additional federal support, specifically regarding funding and shortened waiting periods before asylum seekers can legally work. Governor Hochul and her administration have raised this issue directly with President Biden, DHS Secretary Mayorkas, Chief of Staff Zients, former Chief of Staff Klain and others.

Since asylum seekers began arriving in New York last April, Governor Hochul has provided significant support to New York City’s efforts. This includes mobilizing more than 1,000 members of the National Guard to provide logistical and operational support, making a portion of the Port Authority Bus Terminal available as a welcome center for new arrivals and mobilizing MTA buses to provide transportation assistance between shelter sites. In addition, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance continues to provide support to New York City and all impacted areas providing shelter and other services. The State continues to work with New York City on selecting appropriate sites within the city to shelter asylum seekers as they arrive and await legal work status.

