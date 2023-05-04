Celebrate Israel at 75 at Pleasantville Community Synagogue – Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 AM

PLEASANTVILLE, NY – May 4, 2023 – All are welcome to come to the Pleasantville Community Synagogue located at 219 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY 10570 for this free, musical and learning service, and celebration of 75 years of Israel Independence, led by Rabbi Ben Newman! The 45-minute service will begin at 10 am and will be followed by an awesome Israeli-style Kiddush lunch at 11 am, donated by Falafel Taco in Pleasantville.

RSVPs are much appreciated! Click on link below to RSVP for this free event!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/625328824347