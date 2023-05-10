Driving Me Crazy w/ John & Laurie Wiles – Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – 11 May 2023 – 10am-12Noon ET

Callers are welcome to participate by staying on topic with an inquiry or comment. All callers will be asked to share their first name.

The call-in number is 347-205-9201

One need not call the broadcast to hear the broadcast live or on demand Simply access the following hyperlink http://tobtr.com/s/12225980 and note that the hyperlink is specific to this broadcast only. NOTE that the hyperlink changes every day and is specific to the broadcast of the date noted.

PINEHURST, NC and YONKERS, NY – Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles will surprise us with a review of one of the following vehicles: 1) 2023 Chevy Equinox LS; 2) 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Limited; 3) 2023 KIA EV6 GT; 4) 2023 Mitsubishi HEV. From 10-10:30am. ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter with a review of hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10.30am-12Noon ET.