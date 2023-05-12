Governor Hochul Celebrates Year of Progress Addressing Longstanding Water Infrastructure Challenges in Mount Vernon

Start of Construction for Third Street Sewer Project Marks Major Milestone in State’s Historic $150 Million Environmental Justice Investment

$9 Million Third Street Sewer Project Ensures Reliable Wastewater Service for 4,100 Residents

Other Actions to Address Wastewater and Stormwater Challenges, Remove Lead Drinking Water Service Lines Already Underway

ALBANY, NY and MOUNT VERNON, NY – May 12, 2023 – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced a major milestone in New York State’s historic $150 million investment and partnership with City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Westchester County Executive George Latimer to address longstanding environmental justice concerns as well as water infrastructure and public health challenges that have plagued the city for decades. Construction is beginning on the critically important Third Street Sewer Project which will ensure reliable wastewater service and enhanced quality of life for more than 4,100 residents in Mount Vernon impacted by broken sewer infrastructure lines.

“From project design to completion, New York State is committed to helping Mount Vernon flourish by providing the resources needed to correct past injustices in a community of color that has been disproportionately overburdened by pollution,” Governor Hochul said. “In just one year, we have made extensive progress on this project to improve the well-being of the community, and I look forward to continuing this partnership as we build a brighter, healthier future for Mount Vernon.”

Start of construction on the Third Street Sewer project marks approximately one year since Governor Hochul’s announcement of the $150 million investment and three-way partnership with Mount Vernon and Westchester County to update the aging and failed water infrastructure that reduced the quality of life for this environmental justice community.

This innovative State-County-City partnership was memorialized in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expedite priority projects and outline roles, responsibilities, and available funding for this city-wide effort. The MOU formalizes the three-way partnership between the city of Mount Vernon, Westchester County, and New York State including the use of $9 million in Clean Water Infrastructure Act funds for engineering, design, and construction work associated with the Third Street Sewer Project.

The project is breaking ground after an accelerated planning and design process and will ensure reliable wastewater service for 4,100 nearby residents currently minimally served by temporary pumps and a makeshift system staged in the middle of Third Street. Further improvements across the city are set to take place in phases over five to seven years.