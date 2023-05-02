LEGAL NOTICE OF THE PUBLIC HEARINGS 2023/2024 PROPOSED BUDGET

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – May 1, 2023 — I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on the proposed 2023/2024 City of Yonkers Capital Budget as follows:

Monday, May 8, 2023

City Council Chambers

City Hall– 4th Floor

40 South Broadway

Yonkers, New York

7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Auditorium

Saunders High School

183 Palmer Road

Yonkers, NY 10701

7:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the day of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.



LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

May 1, 2023

City of Yonkers

Summary of FY23-24 Executive Budget

Revenues

Property Taxes: $414,697,043

Special Taxes: $217,049,888

State and Federal Funding: $108,628,272

City Departments: $48,895,700

Other Revenues: $42,906,752

Appropriated Fund Balance (General): $92,263,867

Total Revenues Sub-Total: $924,441,522

Library Fund: $115,389

Water Fund: $51,107,082

Sewer Fund: $11,869,478

Board of Education: $413,634,277

Total Revenues: $1,401,167,748

Expenditures

City Departments: $384,578,616

Fringe Benefits: $198,470,751

Special Items: $41,592,134

Board of Education: $667,543,037

Total Operating Expenditures: $1,292,184,538

Debt Service: $108,983,210

Total Expenditures: $1,401,167,748

Revenues vs. Expenditures: -0-

Property Tax Levy

Board of Education Property Tax Levy: $270,558,784

City Property Tax Levy: $144,138,259

Total Property Tax Levy: $414,697,043

Property Tax Rate per $1000 of Assessed Valuation (AV)

Board of Education Tax Rate: $579.50 per $1,000 AV

City Tax Rate: $308.98 per $1,000 AV

Tax Rate: $888.48 per $1,000 AV

Capital Budget

City Total: $66,281,816

Board of Education Total: $30,000,000

Total: $96,281,816

The FY24 Executive Budget is available for review by the public at:

The Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701

https://www.yonkersny.gov/government/departments/finance/city-budget/city-budget-2024-executive