ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – May 9, 2023 – Earlier yesterday, County Executive Ed Day and I held a joint press conference with Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny and other local leaders to raise our concerns about Mayor Adams’ plan to bus migrants from New York City into Rockland County. Mayor Adams’ initial plan is to send 340 single, male migrants to Rockland County, but also stresses that this is just a starting point.

This plan would shift the cost of food, housing, and healthcare for these individuals from New York City to Rockland County. New York City has already been given $1 billion for this massive migrant influx, paid in part by Hudson Valley taxpayers. County Executive Ed Day and I held a press conference two months ago regarding the tremendous strain our migrant influx is already placing on nonprofit organizations and social services departments here in Rockland County. The additional burden that Mayor Adams wants to place on them may send these very nonprofit organizations and social services department under. Furthermore, Mayor Adams made this decision without providing any notice to federal, state, or local officials in the area. Neither have they received any information about these individuals, including where they are from, whether or not they have a criminal background, or if they have even been properly vetted.

The United States is a nation of immigrants. They enrich our economy, culture, and communities. As the husband of an immigrant who just became a citizen two years ago, I can attest to this. I can also attest to the problems of our immigration system, which I have seen firsthand. Our system is fundamentally broken and has led to the humanitarian and financial crisis we are facing. With tens of thousands crossing the border each day, Hudson Valley families are not the only communities feeling the strain of this influx. A crisis of this nature requires communication and coordination between federal, state, and local officials – something that we have been consistent in calling for here in the 17th District. I wanted to get your thoughts on Mayor Adams’ actions. Let us know how you feel by responding to the survey below.

Do you agree with Mayor Adams’ decision to bus migrants into Rockland County without communicating with federal, state, or local officials in the area?

