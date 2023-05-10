Statement With Respect to Westchester County D.A. Miriam E. Rocah’s Decision to Vacate Convictions and Charges for 17 Individuals in 2017 Undercover Narcotics Operation

As DA Rocah stated, both the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the DA’s office made every attempt to pursue charges but lacked the cooperation of complainants and some MVPD officers in making these cases. Ultimately, the City fired an officer who violated the duty to serve this City and reassigned another to desk duty.
Additionally, the Police Department cooperated with the District Attorney’s office by turning over our entire Internal Affairs investigation into these incidents. The Mount Vernon Police Department actively maintains partnerships with federal agencies such as the ATF, DEA, FBI, and others to solidify stronger convictions for violent crimes. The City takes these matters very seriously, and we look forward to assisting any law enforcement agency that is actively rooting out corruption.
The firing of one officer and the desk duty of another, as mentioned above are not related to this scandal. To incorporate them into this response to the DA’s action to vacate wrongful convictions is very misleading.
Allegations of corruption… planting of evidence, false arrests, framing innocent people, police brutality:
Narcotics unit disbanded
City hired a special prosecutor
Officers and complaints failed to cooperate with the investigation.
16 people served time in jail and state prison
“DA Rocah moves to vacate the convictions of 26 people…
Inconsistencies, reliability concerns and disclosure shortcomings, made it impossible for prosecutors to stand by the convictions as well as the charges of the 27th defendant whose case is still pending. “
It would appear more expedient to brace for litigations which may result from this, than to try to hold anyone accountable, since police officers do not prosecute their own arrests, therefore accountability would need to extend to all agents involved in the handling of these cases, and countless other cases which would be drawn into review.
Corruption in Mount vernon is nothing new been screwing this for years. Shame took 7 years to come to light smh