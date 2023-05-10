Statement With Respect to Westchester County D.A. Miriam E. Rocah’s Decision to Vacate Convictions and Charges for 17 Individuals in 2017 Undercover Narcotics Operation

WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – May 10, 2023 – Regarding the potential vacating of convictions in 2017, the City of Mount Vernon, as indicated by District Attorney Rocah has continued to offer and provide assistance in these investigations. Early in 2020, one of the first actions by the City was to disband the narcotics unit and form a violent crime unit that responded to an increase in homicides. In 2021, the City hired a special prosecutor to investigate officers accused of misconduct and has actively pursued charges against Mount Vernon officers who betrayed the public’s trust.

As DA Rocah stated, both the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the DA’s office made every attempt to pursue charges but lacked the cooperation of complainants and some MVPD officers in making these cases. Ultimately, the City fired an officer who violated the duty to serve this City and reassigned another to desk duty.

Additionally, the Police Department cooperated with the District Attorney’s office by turning over our entire Internal Affairs investigation into these incidents. The Mount Vernon Police Department actively maintains partnerships with federal agencies such as the ATF, DEA, FBI, and others to solidify stronger convictions for violent crimes. The City takes these matters very seriously, and we look forward to assisting any law enforcement agency that is actively rooting out corruption.