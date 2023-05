WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking traveled to the Gulf on May 1 to advance ongoing efforts to secure a new agreement and launch a comprehensive peace process.

While in Oman and Saudi Arabia, Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Omani, Saudi, and international partners to discuss their coordinated efforts to further ongoing talks.

The United States is working closely with the UN, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other partners to build on the UN-mediated truce, which has delivered the longest period of calm since the war began, to support an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process that permits Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.