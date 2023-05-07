Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, May 8, 2023 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Republican Ron Matten, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, YONKERS, NY – May 8, 2023 – Subjects to be discussed are defined herein and one may listen to the broadcast via the following specific hyperlink code . . . http://tobtr.com/s/12224881 . . . which is specific to the May 8, 2023rd broadcast. The broadcast may be heard “live” and/or “on demand”. Listeners who wish to make inquiry of our guests and/or share their perspective may do so by dialing the broadcast at 347-205-9201. Callers will be asked to share their first name prior to making inquiry or sharing their perspective on the issues discussed on today’s broadcast.

The broadcast day opens with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor whose focus is centered on White Plains, Westchester County, New York State, and COVID-19. From 10-10:30am.

International / National Political Analyst / Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq. follows from 10:30-11am.

Yonkers’ Republican Ron Matten speaks about nepotism in the City of Hills. From 11-11:30am.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris. From 11:30am-12Noon.

