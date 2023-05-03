Yonkers 6th District Councilmember Anthony Merante to Hold First Campaign Fundraiser Kickoff for Mayor of Yonkers Tribune 1:13pm • May 3, 2023 Campaign Trail, Governance, History, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY 3 Comments Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitterGoogleEmailLinkedinReddit TribuneYonkers 6th District Councilmember Anthony Merante to Hold First Campaign Fundraiser Kickoff for Mayor of Yonkers05.03.2023
It was a wonderful event. With a great turn out.
It’s over Anthony not only you will get clobbered for Mayor , you will be out of your council seat
He is smarter than Justin.