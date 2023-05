YONKERS, NY – May 12, 2023 – At the 142nd Annual Meeting of the Yonkers Board of Education on May 11, 2023, the Trustees unanimously re-elected Rev. Steve Lopez and Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio to serve as president and vice-president respectively for the 2023-2024 school year. Both will serve one-year terms in their leadership posts.

Rev. Lopez was appointed by Mayor Mike Spano in 2013. During his tenure on the Board, Rev. Lopez served as Vice President in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2016, he was first elected President and re-elected to the leadership position each consecutive year – 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and the 2022-2023 school years.

Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio was appointed by Mayor Mike Spano in 2017. Dr. Del Vecchio served as Vice President in the 2021 and 2022-2023 school years.