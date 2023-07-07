YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 18, 2023 – Staging your property is absolutely essential when you’re looking to sell, and a deep clean can significantly improve its appeal. Keep in mind, first impressions matter for potential buyers examining your home.

A sparkling clean house showcases the best features of your property. It removes any distractions caused by dirt or clutter and allows visitors to fully envision themselves living there.

Moreover, when you’ve thoroughly cleaned your property, it signals meticulous maintenance to potential buyers. This perception could help you fetch a higher selling price due to increased demand.

With this point home, keep scrolling to learn some proven deep cleaning tips that can accelerate the sale of your house or commercial property.

7 Proven Deep Cleaning Tips for Accelerated Property Sale

1. Declutter Spaces

A clutter-free house appears bigger and cleaner. Go through each room, and get rid of unnecessary items that are taking up valuable space. This makes every space seem more attractive and allows potential buyers to envision their own belongings in the house.

2. Focus on Kitchens and Bathrooms

Pay special attention to these high-traffic areas. They’re usually the first to be scrutinized by potential buyers. Ensure surfaces are clean, grout is spotless, and no unpleasant odors are coming from your kitchen or bathroom.

3. Pay Attention to Your Carpets

Carpets are notorious for keeping track of past spills or dirt brought in from outside. Not only can they reveal unattractive stains and dirt, but they also tend to trap unpleasant odors over time.

Thus, it’s crucial to tackle effective carpet cleaning with gusto when staging your home for sale.

Consider having them professionally cleaned to revitalize their color and fluffiness. If they’re excessively worn or aged, replacing them might be a beneficial investment, eventually adding value to your property in the buyer’s eyes.

4. Hire Deep Cleaning Professionals

If you’re short on time or want a thorough job done, hire professionals to seriously clean your house. They have the expertise needed to ensure all corners shine, including those oft-overlooked spaces like under furniture or behind appliances.

5. Spruce Up Outdoor Spaces

When preparing your property for sale, don’t forget your home’s exterior in your deep cleaning efforts! Power wash patios, pathways, and fences, and clean up your garden. This helps enhance the overall curb appeal, often the first impression buyers receive of your property.

6. Windows and Mirrors Need Shine

Smudges on windows or mirrors can give your home a dingy feeling. Clean them for that extra sparkle. Crystal clear windows also allow more natural light in, brightening up your property and making it more appealing.

Here are some steps to follow for window deep cleaning:

Remove dust from the surface with a microfiber cloth or vacuum brush attachment.

Use warm soapy water and a soft sponge for initial cleaning.

Rinse with fresh water.

Use a professional glass cleaner for stubborn stains and extra shine.

Wipe down frames and sills as well.

Polish with a dry microfiber cloth to avoid streaks.

Consider hiring professional cleaners for high or hard-to-reach windows.

7. Don’t Ignore the Small Details

Buyers could inspect every nook and cranny of your house. Attention to detail is key. Dust off shelves, and clean light switches, knobs, and handles, ensuring your interior doors are spotless. A meticulous cleanup might take some effort but adds significantly to the impression you’re aiming to make.

Deep Cleaning Facts for the Property Seller

Deep cleaning enhances the property’s overall appeal.

A clean house can sell about 3% to 5% higher, according to data from HomeLight, and that’s for decluttering alone.

It helps potential buyers envision living there.

Significantly minimizes any distraction caused by dirt or clutter.

Showcases meticulous maintenance and care to potential buyers.

In conclusion, a deep-cleaned, well-presented property can undoubtedly accelerate its sale and potentially yield a higher price. By putting these easy yet proven tips into action, you’ll ensure your property shines at every viewing and appeal to the most discerning buyers.

Happy selling!