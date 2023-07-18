Contractor’s Headquarters – Just Listed for Sale – Haverstraw, NY

CONTRACTOR’S HEADQUARTERS!

 24 Division Street, Haverstraw NY

MLS# 6256675

Asking Price: $575,000

RAND COMMERCIAL is pleased to present

24 Division Street, Haverstraw NY.

 Great opportunity for a contractor, mechanic, craftsman, artist, or hobbyist. Over 2,700 square feet of floor area on the ground floor and a 1300 sq. ft. loft. .07 acre lot with driveway. Brick building with an eight foot drive-in door, separate heating on each level, and air conditioning on the second floor. Separate entrances for each level. The building is equipped with fire sprinklers.

For More Information Please Contact:

James Damiani

NYS RE Associate Broker

914-629-2000 mobile

jim.damiani@randcommercial.com

______________________________________________________________
ABOUT RAND COMMERCIAL:
With more than a century of combined experience in our region, Rand Commercial has grown into a full-service real estate financial institution with expertise in commercial real estate, multi-family residential housing, development marketing, land sales and development, condo conversion and corporate relocation.
Our brokers are focused on ensuring you achieve the maximum return from your commercial real estate investment. Contact us for all of your Commercial Real Estate Needs.
268 S Main St, Suite B,
New City, NY 10956
(845) 770-1285

