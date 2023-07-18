Contractor’s Headquarters – Just Listed for Sale – Haverstraw, NY

Great opportunity for a contractor, mechanic, craftsman, artist, or hobbyist. Over 2,700 square feet of floor area on the ground floor and a 1300 sq. ft. loft. .07 acre lot with driveway. Brick building with an eight foot drive-in door, separate heating on each level, and air conditioning on the second floor. Separate entrances for each level. The building is equipped with fire sprinklers.
