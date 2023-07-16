|The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut…
Bronx County in southeastern New York…
Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York…
Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York…
New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York…
Queens County in southeastern New York…
Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York…
* Until 400 PM EDT.
* At 1256 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area through 4 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yonkers, Stamford, Norwalk, New Rochelle, Flushing, White Plains, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Port Chester, Glen Cove, New Canaan, Syosset, Rye, Great Neck, Oyster Bay, Throgs Neck Bridge, Laguardia Airport, RFK Bridge, Fairfield and Harlem.
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE…1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR