Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday July 19, 2023 From 10 a.m.-12 Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast – http://tobtr.com/12249064

  • Bronxville Tribune / Yonkers Tribune / Mount Vernon Tribune / Westchester Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and WHYT Radio’s Westchester On the Level Host Hezi Aris.

    YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 19, 2023 – The Tuesday broadcast opens with Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris in review of the latest news regarding the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10am-12Noon ET.

