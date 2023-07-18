Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard Announces $25,000 Track and Field Twilight Series in Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 18, 2023 – Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Montefiore Einstein today announced the significant contribution of $25,000 towards the Track and Field Twilight Series in Mount Vernon at Memorial Field Stadium promoting community engagement, physical activity, and healthy lifestyles.

The Track and Field Twilight Series, sponsored by Montefiore Einstein, will take place at the esteemed Memorial Field Stadium, located at 431 Garden Avenue in Mount Vernon, New York. The series will run from July 27th to August 17th, with events scheduled every Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The City of Mount Vernon is grateful for Montefiore’s support and recognizes the significance of this sponsorship for the Track and Field Twilight Series. The event will not only provide a platform for athletes to showcase their abilities but will also bring the community together to celebrate sportsmanship and athletic excellence.

“We are thrilled to have Montefiore as a sponsor for the Track and Field Twilight Series. This generous contribution demonstrates their commitment to the health and well-being of our community. Overall, the legacy of track and field in Mount Vernon, New York, is characterized by a tradition of excellence, notable athletes, strong community support, and a commitment to training and development. Together, we are creating opportunities for our residents to engage in sports, showcase their talents, and lead active lives,” said Mayor Shawn Patterson Howard.

Through their sponsorship, Montefiore aims to inspire athletes of all ages and foster an environment that encourages active lifestyles.

Summer break is often a child’s favorite time of year, but it can present serous health challenges for our youth. Maintaining regular physical activity in a safe and healthy environment is critical and we are thrilled to support the Track and Field Twilight Series.” Said Regginald Jordan. Vice President for- Monterfiore Clinical Services Administration and Executive Director of Montefiore Mount Vernon”.

The Track and Field Twilight Series will feature a wide range of exciting events, including sprints, hurdles, long jump, high jump, and relay races. Athletes will compete against each other, displaying their skills, determination, and passion for sports.

For more information about the Track and Field Twilight Series, please visit www.athletic.net

###

“The Jewel of Westchester”

# # #

SOURCE: Timothy Allen | Director of Communications | City of Mount Vernon, NY