Mount Vernon Police Department Announce Their Upcoming Police Officer Examination – Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 17, 2023 – The Mount Vernon Police Department is excited to announce its upcoming Police Officer Examination on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Mount Vernon High School. If you’re interested in taking the exam, you must complete an application and return it to the Civil Service office at City Hall by July 31st, 2023, at 3 pm. Applications are available at City Hall, Mount Vernon Police Department, or online.

Apply today to take one step closer to serving our great community. Applications can be found online by clicking onto this hyperlink.