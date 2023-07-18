Representative Adriano Espaillat Introduces Legislation Regulating the Influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on U.S. Elections

WASHINGTON, DC – July 18, 2023 – In response to the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), today, Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) introduced the Candidate Voice Fraud Prohibition Act, new legislation aimed at regulating the use of AI to prohibit false political communications.

“The prevalence of AI is constantly increasing in the daily lives of Americans, however, there are very few laws currently in place to limit this powerful technology and its use to replicate with impressive accuracy, the voice, facial expressions, and mannerisms of politically engaged individuals or those seeking elected office,” said Rep. Espaillat.

“Unchecked AI usage in political communications has the potential to lead to unprecedented manipulation and misinformation, limiting the ability of the public to decipher between facts and fiction in the political arena, while interfering with free and fair elections and the future of American democracy.”

Espaillat’s Candidate Voice Fraud Prohibition Act amends the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to adapt to new AI technologies, while also protecting freedom of speech. Click here to read the bill in its entirety.

###

Representative Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and his congressional district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill and the north-west Bronx. First elected to Congress in 2016, Representative Espaillat is serving his fourth term in Congress. Representative Espaillat currently serves as a member of the influential U.S. House Committee on Appropriations responsible for funding the federal government’s vital activities and serves as Ranking Member of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee of the committee during the 118th Congress. He is also a member of the House Budget Committee and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), where he serves in a leadership role as the Deputy Chair as well as Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI). Rep. Espaillat is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) and serves as a Senior Whip of the Democratic Caucus. To find out more about Rep. Espaillat, visit online at https://espaillat.house.gov/.

SOURCE: Candace Person at Candace.Person@mail.house.gov