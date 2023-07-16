Speak Your Mind at Town Hall Meeting at the Yonkers Riverfront Public Library Sponsored By Anthony Merante

TOWN HALL MEETING

Monday, July 17th, 2023 – 6:30pm to 8pm

Riverfront Library

1 Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701

Yonkers City Council Anthony Merante.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – 16 July, 2023 – This is the second of two Town Halls to discuss the pressing issues facing Yonkers today. I want to hear your thoughts and concerns regarding rising crime, the need for improved public safety, lack of affordable housing due to over development and other issues that concern you. I’m here to listen and take action on your behalf at City Hall.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (914) 377-6316

EMAIL Anthony.Merante@yonkersny.gov.

  2. Tasha Diaz running a stop sign which isn’t surprising. Was she wearing those ridiculous glasses. ( Trying to look sophisticated and important.)

  3. The town hall meetings are important. We’ve had two vehicular fatalities in the last five weeks. The police have to start issuing tickets for stop signs violations which they are not doing. This is a quality of life issue which isn’t being addressed by the Yonkers City officials. A easy fix when you hit someone financially in the pocket.(Wake Up.)

    1. Fake plates no insurance who cares
      Not to mention scooters riding up down sidewalks nobody cares just look around cars parked in front of fire hydrant double parked triple parked Cops don’t care anymore try calling them wait at least 5 hours it’s a joke.

      1. Tasha Diaz ran a stop a stop sign-can’t be she is not even smart enough to pass the learners permit test-what a disgrace that an uneducated person is the Yonkers Majority Leader like Diaz.

