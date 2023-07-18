MOUNT KISCO, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 18, 2023 – When Ken Hicks entered the showroom of East Coast Nissan as a fresh-faced salesperson in 1982, he couldn’t possibly have known the trajectory his career would take. Now, over forty years later, Hicks is an automotive leader, a dealer principal, and a veritable institution in the New York Metropolitan area.

In 1948, a time when the car industry was firmly entrenched as a man’s world, only a few formidable women dared enter.

“I get a lot from my mother,” says Hicks, “she introduced me to the industry.”

It was this early exposure, recalls the second-generation auto professional, that gave Ken Hicks his love for the auto industry’s workings as well as his dream for the future.

By 1985, Hicks had ascended from the showroom floor to become the youngest-ever General Manager of Crabtree Auto. His star continued to rise, culminating in his appointment as the General Manager of Acura of Westchester in 1988 – a position he held for 33 years.

The auto industry has changed radically since Hicks started nearly four decades ago – women are now a dynamic and powerful force in the industry. The rise of women in automotive mirrors the broader societal shifts toward shattering glass ceilings in traditionally male-dominated industries. Today, women hold key roles from design and engineering to management and dealership ownership, transforming and shaping the industry’s future.

And no wonder since, as Hicks noted, “If you work hard in the car business you can make Harvard money with a high school education,”

The next major shift in Ken’s career came in 2015 he partnered with Hall-of-Famer Mariano Rivera to open Mariano Rivera Toyota. This partnership was born out of an unexpected friendship, sparked in 1995 when the rookie Yankee’s wife needed a vehicle for the city after coming in from Panama. Hicks and Rivera became fast friends but where in-and-out of touch until 2005 when Mariano visited Ken at Acura of Westchester and the two connected over Rivera’s Refuge Of Hope Church.

In 2012, an injured Rivera was presented with an opportunity by Hicks to become the Hispanic spokesperson for Acura, the offer piqued Rivera’s interest with the promise of $50 donated to Rivera’s charity for each car sold.

The deal raised over $1 million for Rivera’s church, showcasing the transformative potential of the auto industry.

Emboldened by their successful venture, the pair seized the opportunity to purchase Toyota Mt. Kisco in a move that combine their respective strengths. Ken Hicks recalls the line that won over Rivera’s financial advisor: “Mariano is the best closer in baseball,” he said, “and I’m the best closer in the car business…Mariano’s advisor laughed and signed off, and then Mariano came downstairs and said he’d pray and sleep on it…The next morning he handed me a check for 5 million dollars.”

Their subsequent success has been fantastic – turning Toyota Mt. Kisco – now Mariano Rivera Toyota – into one of the northeast’s most successful dealerships.

Not content with resting on their laurels, the duo teamed up again in 2023 to open their second dealership – Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson Station, NY.iu

Throughout his career, Hicks has always acknowledged the power of his partnerships and the influence of those around him. “The people you surround yourself with is the most important part of business,” said Hicks, “There are givers and there are takers – surround yourself with givers.”

From a salesperson in 1982 to a recognized leader in the auto industry today, Ken Hicks’s story isn’t just about individual success, but also about the industry’s incredibly transformative journey. And with the auto industry evolving faster than ever, Hicks’s journey is far from over. His customer-centric approach, collaborative spirit, and passion for empowering others in the industry will continue to inspire the next generation of automotive leaders.