The Hezitorial

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 16, 2023 – The Yonkers Police Blotter was initially published decades ago by print media. The public was thereby informed of the challenges the Yonkers Police Department (YPD) faced as well as their accomplishments. Online media followed suit. The Police Blotter became a public record that extolled the accomplishment of the YPD and in so doing built a repertoire of accomplishments that could not be dismissed. The Police Blotter revealed how fastidious the YPD was in their conduct. The Police Blotter was instrumental in building pride and respect of and for the Yonkers Police Department.

Sadly, devoid of a daily/weekly blotter segregated residents from the women/men that maintained streets, alleys, highways, and byways of the City of Yonkers. The concern espoused herein is not unique to the third largest city in New York State. In fact, no matter the size of a community, a village, a town, a city, or a county, pride dissipates when facts are deleted from our collective minds.

It is the lack of knowing that begets opinion(s) that may or may not be balanced in integrity of facts, in fact burdened and maligned by opinion rather than knowledge of facts, as well as by political perspective, and as saddened as I am to note this, by vitriol and hatred of individuals who are members of the YPD and/or elected officials and the City of Yonkers and/or it’s employees.

I remember when decades ago there was an unique squadron of Yonkers Police Officers that traversed the waterfront. Those were the days when it was foot pedaling power rather than a lithium battery that was required to maintain a safe and secure waterfront. These men, I believe they only numbered four or five police officers in total, cleaned up the waterfront in such a manner that they were not even afforded the time to take a bow for a job well done. The Yonkers Police Bicycle Patrol was disbanded. Crime returned. Alas, without a Yonkers Police Blotter to read, the respect for YPD’s proficiency has waned.

YPD statistics have been redundantly expressed to have been reduced 20 percent every year or so. If it were only so? Then again, it may just be! Yet, without statistics being published weekly, opinion may eclipse fact with fiction and/or opinion.

Lo and behold, our women and men in blue deserve a thank you for their jobs being well done or a helping hand from Yonkers City Hall, the Yonkers City Council, and the Yonkers Police Commissioner to espouse the necessary resources required to maintain a safe and secure department able, and capable to reduce crime on a consistent basis.

In closing, the Yonkers Tribune suggests the Yonkers Police Blotter be made public knowledge once again!