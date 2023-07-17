The U.S. Constitution and Yonkers Tribune # Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – 10am-12Noon ET

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 18, 2023 – The U.S. Constitution with Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery (L) and Jeffrey Swartz ® – Tuesday, July 18 2023 From 10am -12Noon ET

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to Tuesday, July 18, 2023 broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12248737

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY— July 18, 2023 — Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeffrey Swartz open their Tuesday, July 11, 2023rd morning radio broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. Tune in for a scintillating analysis of the political climate and its relevance to our present and future national demeanor and prospects. From 10-11am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter with hyperlocal, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon ET.