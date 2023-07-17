Westchester On the Level w/ White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher – Monday, July 17, 2023 -10am-12Noon ET

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – July 17, 2023 – Westchester On the Level, heard every weekday over the Blog Talk Radio platform, is hosted by Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris. This Monday, July 17th, from a 10a.m. through 12Noon ET will be a return to our regularly scheduled guest list.

We begin the Monday morning programming with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter. Scheduled from 10-10:30 a.m. ET.

Michael Edelman, Esq., nationally and internationally renowned polical analyst/pundit presents issues that engage public opinion and issues in anticipation of candidates vying for the presidency of the United States, among other concerns. 10:30-11 a.m. ET

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor speaks to the latest hyperlocal, county, state, and international news form 11 a.m. to 12Noon ET

The call-in number ito the broadcast is 347-205-9201. All callers with be asked to share their first name.

Those who only wish to listen to the broadcast need not call the broadcast. Instead, they may listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand by clicking onto the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12248436