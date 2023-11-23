Celebrating This Thanksgiving – A Message From NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq.

As we celebrate this Thanksgiving, I wish you and your loved ones a joyous, relaxing, and peaceful holiday. Thanksgiving is a unique holiday that allows us to count our blessings and share with others. On this day over 400 years ago, refugees who fled persecution and violence in their native land came together to rejoice in their realized dream of a better life in a new world not too far from the communities we now call home. It was a shot in the dark, but after enormous struggle and strife, they survived and thrived. Their story has become our story, the American Story. We should all be thankful as we look around the world on this uniquely American holiday. Thankful to live in a nation that gives us so much, a nation that strives to treat its citizens with equality and respect. Thankful to live among generous and benevolent people. Thankful to live in a land with abundance that shares its bounty with all. We all have something to be thankful for. As your Assemblyman, I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve you every day, and I’m thankful to work on behalf of Yonkers residents. Day after day, I continue to be inspired by the generosity of our community. Yonkers residents never cease to amaze me in showing their incredible resolve and selflessness, a community with folks who regularly go above and beyond to show their gratitude, even to strangers, because we recognize the common humanity and our shared bonds. As we partake in the storied traditions of this holiday, I hope you will think about the blessings in your life and express appreciation and gratitude, too.