FBI Asserts Vehicle Explosion at Rainbow Bridge Near U.S.-Canadian Crossing an Attempted ‘Terrorist Attack’
By Hezi Aris

eHezi Canada, New York State Leave a Comment

Two People in one Vehicle Vehicle Are Pronounced Dead, While a Border Patrol Official Has Been Injured

Rainbow Bridge. Pixabay

NIAGARA FALLS, NY – November 22, 2023 – The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion that transpired at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada. The explosion on the Rainbow Bridge brought about the closure of all four international border crossings along the New York State Canadian.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul advised she was “closely monitoring” the situation in a post noted on “X”, as did Ontario Premier Doug Ford who also gave initial notice on “X”.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.