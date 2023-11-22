Two People in one Vehicle Vehicle Are Pronounced Dead, While a Border Patrol Official Has Been Injured

NIAGARA FALLS, NY – November 22, 2023 – The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion that transpired at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada. The explosion on the Rainbow Bridge brought about the closure of all four international border crossings along the New York State Canadian.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul advised she was “closely monitoring” the situation in a post noted on “X”, as did Ontario Premier Doug Ford who also gave initial notice on “X”.