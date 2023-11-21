Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – November 21, 2023 From 10am-12Noon ET

TAMPA, FLORIDA and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – November 21, 2023 – The U.S. Constitution with Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz hosted every Tuesday will be on hiatus with family for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris will engage our listeners with respect to the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State, National, and International news over the two-hours broadcast.

Those who wish to call may do so. The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12289511 – which is specific to the Tuesday, November 21, 2023 broadcast.