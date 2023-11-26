John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National/International Political Analyst/Pundit, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris – November 27, 2023 – From 10am-12Noon

November 27, 2023 – Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink (http://tobtr.com/12290970) which is specific to the November 27, 2023rd broadcast.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to them respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — November 27, 2023 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher. From 10-10:30am ET.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit speaks to national issues and concerns. 10:30-11am ET.

The final segment of the day is with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor. From 11am-12Noon.

# # #