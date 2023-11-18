PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Tuesday, November 21, 2:00 p.m. in the IDA office

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yedcorp.com<http://www.yedcorp.com>

Link to Agenda:  https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-11-2023-Agenda.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:  https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Meeting-Materials.pdf

Fiona Khan
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651
Fax: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com>