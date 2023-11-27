Qatar and Egypt Have Mediated an Extended Hiatus n Gaza for the Next Two Days

November 27, 2023 – Qatar and Egypt have mediated an agreement that would bring about the release of more women and children presently held captive in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners each day for an undisclosed number of days.

 

 

