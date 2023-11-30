Rep. Lawler Slams $15 Tolls Under New York City Congestion Pricing Implementation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 30, 2023 – Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) released the following statement after news broke that commuters are likely to face additional costs of $15 a day thanks to Kathy Hochul’s congestion pricing cash grab.

“For months, I have warned that Hudson Valley commuters will have to pay up to $5,000 a year just to get to work under the MTA’s congestion pricing cash grab,” said Congressman Mike Lawler. “Today’s news is a reminder of what we have known all along – New Yorkers are about to face a massive new tax just to get to work. That’s outrageous and unacceptable.”

“Just in time for the holidays, Governor Hochul, Albany legislators, and the MTA are giving Hudson Valley residents a giant lump of coal in order to subsidize the MTA’s sub par service,” Congressman Lawler continued. “Since Albany refuses to fix the mess they created, I will keep doing what I can at the federal level to help my constituents navigate the affordability crisis their actions are only worsening.”

“Earlier this year, I joined my colleagues Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05) and Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) in introducing the Anti-Congestion Tax Act. I also co-sponsored Representative D’Esposito’s (NY-04) resolution opposing congestion pricing, which was referred unanimously from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” added Congressman Lawler. “As Co-Chair of the Anti-Congestion Tax Caucus, I urge the House to pass these measures and I will continue working with my colleagues to top congestion pricing dead in its tracks.”

New York’s 17th Congressional District is just north of New York City, is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, and contains all or parts of Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, and Westchester Counties.

###