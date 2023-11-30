The U.S. House of Representatives Voted 412-1, With One Voting “present,” on Nov. 28 Reaffirming Israel’s Right to Exist

“The House of Representatives reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist, recognizes that denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism, rejects calls for Israel’s destruction and the elimination of the only Jewish State and condemns the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel,” the resolution reads.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) cast the lone “nay,” while “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) voted “present.”

Among the 21—10 Democrats and 11 Republicans—who didn’t vote were Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a progressive “Squad” member, as well as Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the former House speaker.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) introduced the resolution.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live with democracy, safety, peace and human dignity. This resolution that ignores the existence of the Palestinian people brings us no closer to peaceful coexistence,” Tlaib stated.

“Israel does not have a right to carry out illegal occupation and apartheid—which will never lead to a just and lasting peace,” she added. “Unfortunately, this resolution is a one-sided attempt to rewrite history.”

Massie wrote, “I agree with the title ‘Reaffirming the State of Israel’s Right to Exist’ and much of the language, but I’m voting ‘no’ on the resolution because it equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism. Antisemitism is deplorable, but expanding it to include criticism of Israel is not helpful.”