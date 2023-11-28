Westchester County Hosts Flag Raising on Albanian Independence Day

WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – November 28, 2023 – Westchester County hosted an Albanian Independence Flag Raising ceremony at the County’s Michaelian Office Building in White Plains. Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Board of Legislators Vice-Chairwoman Nancy Barr, Westchester County Legislator-elect Emiljana Ulaj and President of the Albanian American Club of Westchester Valon Nikci gave remarks about Albania’s history and its connections to Westchester County.

November is a significant month for the Albanian community. Each year, during the month of November, people of Albanian origin celebrate the Albanian Declaration of Independence, which declared Albania an independent sovereign nation on November 28th, 1912.

The ceremony featured the raising of the Albanian flag, symbolizing the country’s journey to independence and the enduring spirit of its people.