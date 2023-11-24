Westchester On the Level-24Nov2023 from 10am-12Noon ET

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – November 24, 2023 – Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris delves into Westchester County News, New York State, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10am-12Noon YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY Those who wish to call may do so. The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink (http://tobtr.com/s/12290523)  – which is specific to the Tuesday, November 21, 2023 broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET

