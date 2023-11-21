Yonkers City Council Unanimously Reappoints City Clerk Vincent Spano

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – November 21, 2023 – The Yonkers City Council voted unanimously reappointed Vincent Spano as City Clerk for a five-year term. Every Councilmember took the opportunity to reflect on Mr. Spano’s term in office and speak to the services that his office provides. Citing modernizations as well as expressing gratitude for his support to the City Council, every member lauded City Clerk Spano on a multitude of improvements made since becoming City Clerk.

“I am humbled by the confidence that the Council has expressed by giving me the opportunity to serve the public for another 5 years” Mr. Spano said, “Mostly, I am proud of the bipartisan recognition for all of the hard work and improvements our team has achieved.”

The Council spoke effusively about the modernizations and improvements enacted by Mr. Spano. During his tenure as City Clerk, Mr. Spano has added several services for the convenience of the public. Most notably, the City Clerk added a successful Passport Acceptance Agency that attractsindividuals from both the City of Yonkers and its neighboring municipalities. This agency has processed over 8,000 passport applications and doubled the revenue of the Office of the City Clerk. Other services added were, EZ-Pass, extension of office hours, and online requests for vital records. Additionally, it was noted that the New York Times recognized the City Clerk and its staff for its efforts during Covid.

Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy said, “Mr. Spano has done an excellent job and continues to lead the way with various additions to the City Clerk’s Office. The creation of the Passport Acceptance Agency proved City Clerk Spano is a trailblazer and his vision for the office continues to set us apart from other municipalities.”

Mr. Spano is acutely aware of the importance of every vital record, license, or permit to every person who visits the office. “The public visits us for many different reasons important to them so we always strive to provide the most professional and friendly service possible,” said Mr. Spano. “I amthankful for the work and support of my deputies and our diligent staff. I came into this job looking to make lasting improvements and I am committed to finding more innovative ways to benefit the people of Yonkers.”