JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – December 5, 2023 – This year, the first night of Chanukah on December 7 coincides with two months since the brutal attack and massacre by Hamas on Israel. Chanukah is a festival of freedom, and of miracles. Chanukah is an eight-day festival, celebrating the miracle of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem some 2200 years ago with enough pure oil meant for one day’s use in the Temple service supernaturally lasting for eight days. Chanukah also celebrates the miraculous military victory by Judah Macabee and his sons over enemies who wanted to destroy Israel physically and spiritually.

This December 7, the Genesis 123 Foundation is calling upon Christians around the world to join in solidarity with the Jewish people, celebrating miracles that God enabled in the past, and praying for more miracles as only God can do, and which are so desperately needed today.

The Genesis 123 Foundation calls upon Christians around the world to light a candle it in a place that’s visible to the public, recognizing that God alone deserves recognition for these miracles, and that just as He has protected Israel in the past, that He will do so today and in the future.

The Genesis 123 Foundation calls upon Christians around the world to unite in prayer for Israel with the prayer points below, and to share their prayers in writing and video throughout social media, highlighting the miracles and inspiring others to join in prayer, calling upon everyone to sign the petition, using #bringthemhomenow and #Genesis123Foundation.

It’s especially noteworthy that Chanukah is mentioned in the Christian bible specifically, including the Book of Maccabees (Catholic bible) and universally in John 10:22 where Jesus celebrated the Feast of the Dedication in Jerusalem.

Accordingly, there’s already been significant international support for this program, even if it was conceived just days before Chanukah begins. Two among many Christian leaders who have endorsed and are promoting the project are:

Rev. Peter Fast, the International CEO of Bridges for Peace. Fast enthusiastically endorsed the idea. “At these unique and abnormal times this is a timely initiative with Chanukkah and what it stands for before us. BFP is hard at work, alongside Genesis 123 Foundation, to rally Christians around the world to give and pray and we are seeing that in wonderful ways…yet the world roars with all her might as we see antisemitism exploding upon our streets and the terrible marches. One thing we are pushing for is the people who stand with Israel to count the cost and not remain silent. I happily add my name to your letter and will share it with our network.

While many pastors and other leaders are engaged with Christmas and other seasonal obligations, Dr. Michael Brown, internationally recognized author, speaker, and host of the syndicated talk radio show the “Line of Fire” was embarking on a missions trip to India, yet understood this was important and timely. Despite his travels, he committed to make it a priority to promote it actively despite his own intense schedule. “I’m happy to help spread the prayer call,” he wrote, “It’s imperative.” We add the prayer that others follow his example.

Eight Prayer Points:

Pray for ALL the hostages to be released and come home to their loved ones safely and right away Pray for the families of the hostages, that they continue to remain strong physically, emotionally and in their faith Pray for the families and loved ones of more than 1200 people who were massacred by Hamas terrorists on October 7, that they should find strength despite their loss, and derive comfort from the love and support of Christians and Jews around the world. Pray for the full and speedy physical and emotional recovery of thousands of Israelis who were injured physically and scarred emotionally since October 7 Pray for the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have been uprooted from their communities that have been destroyed and must be rebuilt, and those who have been evacuated from border areas because of the threat of war and terror literally in their back yard Pray for the safety and success of the IDF, that collectively and individually they will have divine protection to defend Israel with the morals and courage that are needed Pray that millions of Christians around the world will lend their voices by signing the petition to free ALL the hostages , and encourage Israel to resist international pressure at this time in any way that will put Israel at greater risk Pray that God will change the hearts of evil Islamic terrorists of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad on Israel’s borders, and the source of the evil from the Islamic regime in Iran, and p ray for Palestinian Arabs, that will also have a change of heart, that they will no longer support terrorism, and that they a new generation of leaders will be raised up who will put the well-being of the Palestinian people above hatred of Israel.

For additional information, to lend your name, or for an interview opportunity, please contact the Genesis 123 Foundation at Gen123Fdn@gmail.com, by phone at +1-201-203-0983, or WhatsApp at +972-53-761-4220.

