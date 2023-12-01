Co-Founder of New Rochelle Charity for Autistic Children Sentenced for Stealing $24,000 From Non-Profit

Defendant, a former New Rochelle police detective, pleaded guilty to larceny charge; admitted making personal purchases using the charity’s funds for himself and his family

WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 1, 2023 – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah today announced that the co-founder of Christopher’s Voice, Inc., a New Rochelle-based charity for autistic children, was sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $24,000 from the not-for-profit organization named after his son.

DA Rocah said: “After stealing money for more than five years from a charity he founded, this defendant has admitted his wrongdoing. Thanks to the hard work of our Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau this defendant is being held accountable for his criminal conduct and betrayal of trust. We were able to secure the return of the stolen funds and insured that they will be used to support a reputable organization that helps children in need.”

The defendant, Christopher Greco, 52 of New Rochelle, a 25-year veteran of the New Rochelle Police Department who retired in August 2021, pleaded guilty on November 29 before Judge Eileen Songer McCarthy in New Rochelle City Court to Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor. The defendant was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

As part of his plea agreement, the defendant paid full restitution to Christopher’s Voice, Inc., and was required to transfer the charity’s remaining funds of $49,750, which includes the restitution, to Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation, a Westchester-based nonprofit that provides long-term care for children with severe medical conditions.

The defendant is also required to file for the dissolution of Christopher’s Voice, Inc., with the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and is further prohibited from performing charitable activity and accepting any charitable donations while awaiting final dissolvement of the organization.

The defendant admitted in court that he spent money intended for Christopher’s Voice, Inc., on himself and his family for personal purchases made between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, 2023 in the form of debit transactions, cash withdrawals and checks written to himself.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office arrested the defendant on Sept. 21, following its investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Renee Hassel of the Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau in the Trials and Investigations Division.

###

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Office of the Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah | 111 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. | White Plains, NY 10601