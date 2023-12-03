Hamas’ Audacious Killing Spree of Israelis Has Been Nurtured By The Mother’s Milk of Anti-Semitism
By Hezi Aris

eHezi Hezitorial, International, Middle East, Political Analysis Leave a Comment

Israel’s Ability to Rebound From Its Deluded Sense of Invincibility Inflamed the Wrath and Temerity of Many Disparate People Throughout the World

In Fact, Hamas’ Initial Attack On the Only Jewish State In the World Garnered Nothing But Silence Despite of the Atrocities Hamas Exacted on Those They Captured

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 3, 2023 – When Israel fought back, she was lectured, chastised, and admonished not to respond with vengeance. What pray tell is the appropriate response to women being caged, people underfed, their physical existence threatened, denied medical care, beaten, and worse. Even the Red Cross was denied access to the hostages held by Hamas. Upon capturing children, Hamas would hold one of their legs in front of a motorcycle exhaust to cause a burn, so that should they escape or flee, they could be easily recognized.

Juxtaposed to this reality, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken admonishes Israel to maintain a sense of rectitude despite Hamas’ debauched depravity.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.