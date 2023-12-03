Israel’s Ability to Rebound From Its Deluded Sense of Invincibility Inflamed the Wrath and Temerity of Many Disparate People Throughout the World

In Fact, Hamas’ Initial Attack On the Only Jewish State In the World Garnered Nothing But Silence Despite of the Atrocities Hamas Exacted on Those They Captured

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 3, 2023 – When Israel fought back, she was lectured, chastised, and admonished not to respond with vengeance. What pray tell is the appropriate response to women being caged, people underfed, their physical existence threatened, denied medical care, beaten, and worse. Even the Red Cross was denied access to the hostages held by Hamas. Upon capturing children, Hamas would hold one of their legs in front of a motorcycle exhaust to cause a burn, so that should they escape or flee, they could be easily recognized.

Juxtaposed to this reality, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken admonishes Israel to maintain a sense of rectitude despite Hamas’ debauched depravity.