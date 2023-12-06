WASHINGTON, D.C. -December Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died last week at the age of 93, will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, the court’s public information office announced on Tuesday. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects that day from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

By Amy Howe

Washington, D.C. – December 6, 2023 – Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died last week at the age of 93, will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18, the court’s public information office announced on Tuesday. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects that day from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Two private services in Washington, D.C., are scheduled to honor and celebrate O’Connor, who was the first woman to serve on the court. The first is a ceremony at the court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. The second is an invitation-only service at the National Cathedral, where O’Connor – a lifelong Episcopalian – regularly worshipped during her time in the city, on Dec. 19.