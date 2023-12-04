Mount Vernon Woman Stabbed; Suspect in Custody

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 4, 2023 – A Mount Vernon woman was stabbed on December 2, 2023.

At approximately 5:22 pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Mount Vernon Police were dispatched to the area of South 8th Avenue and West Sandford Blvd. on a report of a female screaming for help. Upon further investigation, officers observed the female victim walking eastbound on West Sandford Blvd. wearing a bloodied shirt and bleeding from the head. The victim appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. The victim advised officers on scene that she was stabbed at 535 South 8th Avenue and provided officers with a description of the suspect. The victim was then transported to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the incident location and located the suspect, Martin Argeta of 535 South 8th Avenue. As a result of this incident, the suspect sustained multiple lacerations to both hands. He was arrested on scene and transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon for treatment of his injuries. He was treated and released from Montefiore Mount Vernon and transported to the Mount Vernon Police Department Jail where he was charged with Assault 1st Degree. He is expected to be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Monday, December 4, 2023. Both the victim and suspect are expected to make a full recovery.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store.

