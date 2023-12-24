Yonkers, Westchester County, New York – December 24, 2023 – No matter one’s religious beliefs, the meanings and intent of religion speak to our individual and collective aspirations as defined by parental guidance to the dogma ascribed to the Bible to which we cling. Whether Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, or Judaism, among a host of other religious comprehensions, the dogma to which we cling is too often easily disheveled by our lack of comprehension. Meaning, complexity, and understanding of defined terms demand guidance and terminology that escape our capacity to fathom. Scripture is grand and complex in its language, meaning, and intent. The simplicity and complexity of the written “words” are often written in such an unfamiliar manner as to gain acceptance no matter the “knowledge” of the reader. Such is the gift of the written words as they seemingly speak to the complexity or simplicity of every man, woman, or child. The Bible is not undermined by our lack of understanding as we are each accepted for what we “know”! The knowledge we gain from Scripture may instigate our wanting to “know” more. Towards that end, inquisitiveness to contemplate and study Scripture satiates our desire to know more and to garner greater understanding. It seems to be a life’s journey fraught with trial, error, and a lack of time. Our knowledge meanders beyond our knowing, infused as it invariably must be with a lust to know more. The degree of knowing is encouraged by circumstance and self-comprehension that allows personal growth.

The attributions we garner are defined and delineated for each of us to adhere to the best of our understanding, ability, and relevance, permitting or negating our capacity to traverse and guide us through the travails of life’s complexity as foretold, albeit at times misunderstood, despite the scriptures to which we cling. Yet somehow, no matter our understanding, simple or complex, life permits many the ability to traverse the challenges of “their” lives.

Yet life’s challenges are abbreviated and tempered by each of us by our learned proficiency as bequeathed via the sustenance of our mother’s milk that afforded us esoteric and unique knowledge, instruments, and circumstances by which we have gained comfort as we adhere to the “people” who define us, that is, our parents, clergy, teachers, friends, and associates. Life: simple, complex, just and unjust. Such is the travesty and joy of living the life we lead.