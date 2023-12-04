# # #Dr. Dara Kass, Regional Director, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Region II
Temperatures Are Dropping, So Can Your Heating Bills
By Dara Kass
WASHINGTON, D.C. – December 4, 2023 – As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, many Americans are faced with one more bill that all too often pushes them over the brink – a home heating bill. More than one in four U.S. households struggle with their home energy bill and are forced to choose between paying for home heating and paying for other essentials such as food or medical care. Fortunately, a federal program has been delivering relief for over 40 years. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist households with energy costs. LIHEAP, administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides federally funded assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, and energy crises. While the program is not new, under the Biden-Harris administration the investment is stronger than ever. This fall, the administration released $3.7B in LIHEAP funding to help households keep the heat on in the winter. This money is on top of more than $8 billion flowing into the program from the American Rescue Plan Act. Last year alone, LIHEAP served more than six million households. Households earning up to 60% of their state median income meet the income eligibility requirements. Recipients in New York were able to receive up to $976 in 2023 towards their heating costs. And it’s not just assistance with heating bills – LIHEAP helps with weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs. In this way, LIHEAP investments are also many times helping to make homes more eco-friendly. For example, President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provides support to up to 1.6 million households for building retrofits to improve insulation, wiring, and the installation of up to 500,000 heat pumps. Assistance is also available during warmer months. LIHEAP can help you stay cool in the summer through programs that reduce the risk of health and safety problems that arise from unsafe cooling situations and practices. In America, no one should go to bed cold at night, sacrificing degrees on their thermostat in order to put meals on the table or keep up with prescription medicine. For those that are vulnerable, unsafe temperatures or less access to nutrition can be nothing short of life-threatening. It is not a choice anyone should be forced to make when there are lifelines available. LIHEAP is just one of many programs that advance the mission of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to protect the health and wellbeing of families. For those in need, now is the time to get prepared before the colder weather really sets in. To see if you qualify, this year we have rolled out a new LIHEAP eligibility tool. This user-friendly tool allows households across the country to quickly identify if they might be eligible for LIHEAP assistance by inputting basic information like income and household size. Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance should also visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327. It’s the first step toward connecting with a program that can help spread the warmth to your household this holiday season – keeping your home safer and your family healthier.
