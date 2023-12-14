The New York State Court of Appeals Affords Another Opportunity to Redraw New York’s Congressional Districts
By Hezi Aris

Westchester County Executive George Larimer

Representative Jamaal Bowman.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 13, 2023 – The New York State Court of Appeals yesterday decreed and thereby afforded the New York Independent Redistricting Commission in its 4-3 ruling that a new electoral map may be drawn by February 28, 2024. The revised declaration precludes any and all candidates from knowing the yet to be defined  boundaries and the district in which candidates will be running. The map is also likely to favor Democrats as opposed to the map delineated and defined last year.

There is a sense of urgency due to the fact the Westchester County Executive George Latimer is vying to challenge Representative Jamaal Bowman in the 16th Congressional District’s Democratic Primary. The present boundaries favor Latimer as the potential constituents permitted to vote are familiar with Latimer, whereas Bowman’s constituents residing in The Bronx have been removed from the district, thereby slashing a potential source of votes from casting their support for Rep. Bowman.

