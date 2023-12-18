The U.S. Constitution and Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – 10am-12Noon ET.

Tampa, FL and Yonkers, Westchester County, NY— December 19, 2023 — Cooley Law School Professors Brendan T. Beery and Jeffrey Swartz open their Tuesday, December 19, 2023rd morning radio broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. Tune in for a scintillating and oftentimes scathing analysis of the political environment and its relevance to our present and future national demeanor and prospects. From 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter delving into Westchester County News, New York State, national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon ET.

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink (http://tobtr.com/12297354) – which is specific to the Tuesday, December 19, 2023rd broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET

Those who wish to call may do so by calling 347-205-9201.

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic with respect to the subjects/issues discussed, whether opining or making a statement about the issues noted by our guests. All callers will be asked to share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!