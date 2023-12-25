The U. S. Constitution & Westchester On the Level – 26 Dec 2023-10am-12N ET

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – December 26, 2023 – Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz speak to the U.S. Constitution and its relevance in the midst of the political discourse of the day. From 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter engaged with respect to the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

Those who wish to call may do so. The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic as defined by our guests and also to share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink (http://tobtr.com/12300157) – which is specific to the Tuesday, December 26, 2023 broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET