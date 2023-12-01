The U.S. House of Representatives Have Expelled Republican Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON, D.C. – December 1, 2023 – The U.S. House of Representatives has expelled Rep. George Santon (Republican-New York). Santos is the sixth lawmaker to ever be ousted from the lower chamber. The ouster has not been seen for some two decades. Support for his ouster required both parties in order to reach a minimum two-thirds threshold; the final tally was 311 to 114 and 2 in abstention.

Santos is facing federal indictment on 23 counts of wire fraud, identity theft, and campaign finance charges.