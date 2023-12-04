George Latimer’s announced entry to challenge incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman is an opportune moment for Mr. Latimer as he completes his second term in office. Demographically,

The district is predominately a Democratic stronghold compromising the cities of Larchmont, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Yonkers, as well as the Village of Scarsdale.

When Rep. Bowman first ran for office, defeating Rep. Eliot Engel, the district was predominately ensconced in the Bronx and less so in Westchester County. Prior to the next election, the district may again be reconfigured sometime this year.