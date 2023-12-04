Westchester County Executive George Latimer Launches Primary Challenge to Rep. Jamaal Bowman
By Hezi Aris

Westchester County Executive George Latimer (Dem.)

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (Dem.)- U.S. Congressional District 16

George Latimer’s announced entry to challenge incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman is an opportune moment for Mr. Latimer as he completes his second term in office. Demographically,

The district is predominately a Democratic stronghold compromising the cities of Larchmont, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Yonkers, as well as the Village of Scarsdale.

When Rep. Bowman first ran for office, defeating Rep. Eliot Engel, the district was predominately ensconced in the Bronx and less so in Westchester County. Prior to the next election, the district may again be reconfigured sometime this year. 

