SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF WESTCHESTER

MICHAEL J. KHADER,

Plaintiff, -against-

HEZI ARIS; HEZI MEDIA INC;

MIKE SPANO; ROSA~'”NE GALLEGO; COMMITTEE FOR A BETTER YONKERS; PASQUALE MONDESANDO; ROSE PRESS INC.; ROSE PRESS II; RON MATTEN;

JOHN and JANE Doe 1 through 16

Defendant.

EVERETT, J.

Index No. 60762/2022

Motion Sequence No. 03 & 05

Decision and Order

The following papers were read on the motion:

Notice of Motion/Affirmation in Support of Motion/

Affirmation of Michael Levinson/Memorandum of Law in Supportl Memorandum of Law in Opposition/ Reply Memorandum of Lawl

Notice of Motion/Affirmation in Support of Motion/ Exhibit AI Affirmation in Opposition to Motion IMemorandum of Law in Opposition/ Reply Affidavit (documents 45-48,65-67, 70, 79, 82-84)

In this defamation action, defendants ROSANNE GALLEGO (Gallego), COMMITTEE FOR A BETTER YONKERS (Committee), and MIKE SPANO (Spano) each move for order, pursuant to CPLR 3211(a)(7) and 306-b, to dismiss the second amended complaint. Spano also separately moves pursuant to General Municipal Law S50-e to dismiss plaintiffs claims sounding in tort due to plaintiffs admitted failure to serve a notice of claim. For the reason set forth below, defendants’ motions are granted.

Rosanne Gallego’s Motion to Dismiss

Defendant Gallego’s motion to dismiss is granted for failure to state a cause of action.

In any action involving public petition and participation, a motion made pursuant to CPLR 3211(a)(7) shall be granted unless the party responding to the motion demonstrates that the cause

of action has a substantial basis ip law or is supported by a substantial argument for an extension,

modification or reversal of existing law (CPLR 3211 [g][l]). A substantial basis in law requires

such relevant proof as a reasonable mind may accept as adequate to support a conclusion or

ultimate fact (Smartmatic USA ,Corp. v. Fox Corp., 213 A.D.3d 512 [lst Dept 2023]). Public

petition and participation means, among other things, any communication in a place open to the

public or a public forum in connection with an issue of public interest (Civil Rights Law ~ 76-

a[l]). The public interest, moreo~er, is to be construed broadly, and includes any subject other than

a purely private matter (Civil Rights Law ~ 76-a[1][d]).

Here, the alleged defamatory statement referable to Gallego concerns an investigation of

plaintiff in his capacity as an elected City official, and thus the statement clearly involves public petition and participation as defined by the Civil Rights Law. As such, in response to defendant’s motion pursuant to CPLR 3211(a)(7), plaintiff must demonstrate a substantial basis in law by clear and convinCing evidence that defendant made the statement with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard as to whether it was false (see Sackler v. Am. Broad. Companies, Inc., 71 Misc.3d 693 [Sup. Ct., New York County 2021] citing Sweeney v. Prisoners’ Legal Servs. of New York, Inc., 84 N.Y.2d 786 [1995]).

Here, the allegations agaipst Gallego set forth in the second amended complaint, coupled

with plaintiff’s sworn affirmatio~ in opposition, fail to meet the heightened standard required by

CPLR 3211 (g), especially since plaintiff fails to even plead Gallego knew that disputed statements

published by Rose Press were false, or were made with reckless disregard of whether they were

false, as required under the circumstances of this case (see Civil Rights Law 76-a). Plaintiff’s 1•

contention that Gallego participated in the process of publishing the disputed statements is, standing alone, insufficient to demo,nstrate a substantial basis in law that Gallego acted with a high

degree of awareness of the probable falsity of the disputed statement (see Kipper v. NYP Holdings Co., 12 N.Y.3d 348 [2009]; Rivera v. Time Warner Inc., 56A.D.3d 298 [1st Dept. 2008]).

Defendant Gallego’s motion is therefore granted.

Committee for a Better Yonkers Motion to Dismiss

Defendant Committee’s motion to dismiss is granted for failure to state a cause of action.

It is well established that actions against unincorporated associations, whether for breaches of agreements or for tortious wrongs, are limited to cases where the individual liability of every single member can be alleged and proven (Bidnick v. Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of State of New York, 159 A.D.3d 787 [2d Dept 2018] citing Martin v. Curran, 303 N.Y. 276 [1951]. Known as the Martin rule, the rule “bars all actions against an unincorporated voluntary membership association, and bars claims against the officers of such an association in their representative capacities, where there is no allegation that the members of the association authorized or ratified the wrongful conduct complained of’ (Bidnick 159 A.D. 3d at 789; quoting Cablevision Sys. Corp. v. Communications Workers of Am. Dist. 1, 131 A.D.3d 1082, 1083 [2d Dept 2015]). The Martin rule also applies to small, unincorporated political organizations, such as apolitical action committee (cf Solow v. Delit, 1992 WL 249954 [S.D.N.Y. Sept. 21,1992]).

Here, the second amended complaint alleges that the Committee was a political action committee whose membership included Mike Spano, and his brothers Vincent Spano, Nick Spano and John Spano. Plaintiff makes no allegations that the Committee took-on a’corporate form, or is anything other than an unincorporated voluntary organization subject to the provisions of General

Associations Law S 13..

Further, the second amended complaint references several defamatory statements made by

the Committee allegedly at the behest of member Mike Spano. However, even the most liberal reading ofthe complaint reveals that those statements are only attributable to Mike Spano, with no

mention made of the remaining members the Committee. Therefore, since the second amended complaint fails to allege that every single member of the committee authorized the disputed. statements, no claims agaihst the Committee as an unincorporated volunteer organization can stand absent ratification from all its members (see Palladino v. CNYCentro, Inc., 23 N.Y.3d 140 [2014]).

The Committee’smotion}s therefore granted.

Mike Spano’s Motion to Dismiss

Defendant Spano’s motior to dismiss the tort claims is granted for failure to serve a notice of claim. Defendant Spano’s motion to dismiss the S 1983 claim is granted for failure to state a cause of action.

The service of a notice of claim is a condition precedent to the commencement of an action against “any officer, appointee 0:employee” of a public municipal corporation (GML S50-e [1] [aJ; see Ballin v. Larkin, 62 Misc. 2d 949 [Sup. Ct., Nassau County 1970]). A notice of claim is required in defamation actions when the government official’s allegedly defamatory statements occurred in the context of discharging of his or her official duties as required by the position (DeNaro v. Rosalia, 59 AD.3d 584 [2d Dept 2009]).

Here, reading the second amended complaint in light most favorable to plaintiff, and attributing each alleged defamatory statement made by the Committee as coming directly from Spano, the Court finds GML S50-e required plaintiff to serve anotice claim referable to Mike Spano in his capacity as the Mayor of Yonkers (see e.g. DeRise v. Kreinik, 10 AD.3d 381 [2004]).

The statements set forth ih the second amended complaint attributable to Spano all relate to the investigation of plaintiff after accusations of wrongdoing (see Agins v. Darmstadter, 153 AD.2d 600 (2d Dept 1989; see also Yonkers City Charter SSC3-2, giving the Mayor of Yonkers authority to -“make investigation as to municipal affairs”). To the extent that malicious intent accompanied these investigations and alleged defamatory statemerits,such intent does change the

nature of whether the conduct complained of occurred during the discharge of Spano’s duties as Mayor of Yonkers (cf WE. Rest., Inc. v. Wilson, 38 A.D.3d 762 [2d Dept 2007])

Further, the detailed allegations set forth in the second amended complaint belie Plaintiffs attempt to reframe the allegations against Spano as strictly personal in nature, since the complaint asserts that Spano as Mayor of Yonkers engaged in a willful, malicious course of conduct designed

to defame and defeat plaintiff s reelection efforts during the time he served on the Yonkers City Council (see McCormack v..Port Washington Union Free Sch. Dist., 214 A.D.2d 546 [2d Dept 1995]). Plaintiff alleges that Spano’s animus toward plaintiff developed over policy disagreements related to the Ludlow Street Transit Oriented Development Plan and continued during several “sham” investigations ordered by Spano in his capacity as the Mayor of Yonkers. These ‘ investigations in tum provided the factual underpinnings for the defamatory statements at issue in this lawsuit and, indeed, plaintiff claims in the eighth, ninth, and tenth causes of action that Spano’s

defamatory statements emanated “from public action” in his capacity as the Mayor of Yonkers, thereby allegedly depriving plaintiff of a property interest in his profession as an attorney.

Consequently, when viewed in the context of the alleged course of conduct which Spano directed as Mayor of Yonkers, which plaintiffs complaint alleged emanated from Spano’s public actions, the defamatory statements amount to “conduct intimately related to the discharge of his duties” as Mayor, thus requiring plaintiff to serve a notice of claim as a condition precedent to suit

(Jd. at 547).

Finally, it is well settled that service of a notice of claim is not a condition precedent to

maintaining cause of action sounding in defamation under 42 U.S.C. S1983 (see e.g. Blake v. City of New York, 148 A.D.3d 1101 [2d Dept 2017]). However, “[d]efamation, by itself, is a tort actionable under the laws of most States, but not a constitutional deprivation,” and that absent a material state-imposed burden or state-imposed alteration of the plaintiffs status or rights,

stigmatizing statements do not give rise to constitutional claims (Neuv. Corcoran, 869 F.2d 662, 667 [2d Cir.1989]; Sadallah v. City of Utica, 383 F.3d 34,38 [2d Cir. 2004]).

Further, a defamation claim under S1983 – commonly referr~d to as a “stigma plus” claim – requires plaintiff to allege that a state-imposed blirden or state-imposed alteration of the. plaintiffs status or rights “clearly” restrict “plaintiffs liberty-for example, the loss of employment” (Wilcox v. Newark Valley Cent. Sch. Dist., 74 A.D.3d 1558 [3d Dept 2010] citing

Donato v. Plainview-Old Bethpage Cent. School Dist., 96 F.3d 623, 630 [2d Cir.1996]). Notably, (

elected officials hold no liberty or property interest in holding office (see Leroy v. NYC. Bd. of

Elections, 793 F Supp 2d 533 [E.D.N.Y 2011]).

Here, although p~aintiff alleges the defamatory statements attributable to Spano deprived

plaintiff of a liberty interest to practice his profession as an attorney, plaintiff does not plead an additional state-imposed burden or state-imposed alteration – the “plus” portion of the stigma plus formulation – which resulted in a constitutional deprivation without due process of law in additional to the stigmatizing effects of the defamatory statements (see Spang v. Katonah- Lewisboro Union Free Sch. Dist., 626 F.Supp. 2d 389 [S.D.N.V. 2009][emphasis added]).

As such, although defamatory statements which impact plaintiff’s continued ability to practice his or her profession satisfy the stigma prong in a S1983 action, plaintiff fails to allege a concurrent, state imposed burden or alteration in addition to the stigmatizing statement which deprived plaintiff of a constitutional protected liberty or property interest without due process of law [see Patterson v. City of Utica, 370 F.3d 322 [2d Cir. 2004] citing Martz v. Inc. Vill.ofValley Stream, 22 F.3d 26, 32 [2d Cir.1994]).

Defendant Spano’s motion i; therefore granted. Accordingly, it is,

ORDERED that defendants respective Motions to .. Dismiss, filed by ROSANNE GALLEGO, COMMITTEE FOR::ABETTER YONKERS, and MIKE SPANO, are granted for the reasons set forth above.

The foregoing constitutes,the Decision and Order of the Court.

Dated: White Plains, New York January 16,2024

ENTER:

HON. DA\.lI’u F. EVERETT, J.S.C .

