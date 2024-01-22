Public Notice: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency – Regular Board of Directors Meeting will be held on TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Public Notice: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency – Regular Board of Directors Meeting will be held on TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Meeting will be held at the Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room | 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200 | Yonkers, N.Y. 10701.

BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.

Visit: www.yonkersida.com

Link to Agenda: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IDA-Draft-Agenda-Jan-2024.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Meeting-Materials.pdf

