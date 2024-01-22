Public Notice: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency – Regular Board of Directors Meeting will be held on TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Public Notice: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency – Regular Board of Directors Meeting will be held on TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
Meeting will be held at the Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room | 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200 | Yonkers, N.Y. 10701.
BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.
Visit: www.yonkersida.com
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notice
Link to Agenda: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IDA-Draft-Agenda-Jan-2024.pdf
Link to Meeting Materials: https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Meeting-Materials.pdf
Fiona Khan
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651
Fax: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com