Retraction Statement By Hezi Aris

WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY, WESTCHESTER COUNTY – 8 January 2023 – From March 2021 to July 2021, I published several articles about Michael Khader. I recognize that the articles did not portray Mr. Khader in a flattering light and caused distress to him and his family. To be clear, I have no personal knowledge of Mr. Khader doing anything illegal or unethical, and I did not contact Mr. Khader prior to publishing specific articles that have as of today been taken down and deleted from our database.

