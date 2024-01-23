The U.S. Constitution & Westchester On the Level – 23 January 2024 – 10am-12Noon ET

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – January 23, 2024 – Cooley Law School Professors Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz speak to the U.S. Constitution and its relevance in the midst of the political discourse of the day. From 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris follows thereafter engaged with respect to the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

Those who wish to make their perspective known and/or to make inquiry of our guest(s), may call 347-205-9201. Please stay on the topic as defined by our guest(s) and share your first name so you may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND”. Use the following hyperlink
( http://www.tobtr.com/12308120 ) – which is specific to the Tuesday, January 23, 2024 broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET

